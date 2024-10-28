Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 630,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $61.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

