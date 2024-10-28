Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,188 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $20.15 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

