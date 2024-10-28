Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Confluent Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.53 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $497,035.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,706.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

