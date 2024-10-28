Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

