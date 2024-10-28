Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $130.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $139.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.