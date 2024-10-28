Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

HLT stock opened at $236.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

