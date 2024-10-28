Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $236.11 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.