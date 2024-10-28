Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $243.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $237.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average of $214.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

