Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $21.73 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,356. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,356. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,219. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

