Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.