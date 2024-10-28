Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.71% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HMN opened at $37.13 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.