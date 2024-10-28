Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 1,116 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.