Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.13.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.3 %

HUBB opened at $444.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

