IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 997 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock worth $169,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Dayforce stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

