IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 1.1 %

TWLO stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

