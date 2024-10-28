IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,451 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $42,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.