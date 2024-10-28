Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.