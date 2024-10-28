Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $13,066.20 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $13,066.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,202.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEBO

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 322.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.