Insider Selling: Unidoc Health Corp. (CNSX:UDOC) Director Sells C$15,750.00 in Stock

Unidoc Health Corp. (CNSX:UDOC – Get Free Report) Director Franco Staino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.
Franco Staino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Franco Staino sold 10,000 shares of Unidoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Franco Staino sold 10,000 shares of Unidoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Franco Staino sold 5,000 shares of Unidoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Franco Staino sold 15,000 shares of Unidoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$9,100.50.
- On Friday, September 27th, Franco Staino sold 10,000 shares of Unidoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$6,850.00.
