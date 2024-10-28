Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITGR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

