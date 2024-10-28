Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $18.95 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

