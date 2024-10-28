Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:IART opened at $18.95 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
