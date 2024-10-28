International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 137,445 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 37,863.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $51,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $366.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.72 and its 200 day moving average is $352.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.89.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

