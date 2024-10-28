International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $54.77 Million in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,770,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 102.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 120.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.