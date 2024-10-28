International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $121.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

