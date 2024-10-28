Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,562,000 after purchasing an additional 436,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $979.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

