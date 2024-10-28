IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after buying an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $214.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

