iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.