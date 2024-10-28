iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $581.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

