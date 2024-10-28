iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

