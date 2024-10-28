iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MBB opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

