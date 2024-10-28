iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after buying an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

