J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
