J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.