Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

J opened at $140.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

