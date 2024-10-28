JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. JetBlue Airways has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

