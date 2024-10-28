Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a market cap of $387.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

