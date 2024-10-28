Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $271.03 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $279.65. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

