Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

