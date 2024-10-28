Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 636,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,539,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 354,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

