Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 431,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 394,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

