Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,176 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.16 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.