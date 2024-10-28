Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.