Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $56.56 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

