Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

