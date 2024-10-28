Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $64.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

