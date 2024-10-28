Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

