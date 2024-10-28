Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $675.00 at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $609.18 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $348.79 and a 1 year high of $627.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $6,563,103 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.