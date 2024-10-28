Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,100 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.