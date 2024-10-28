Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

