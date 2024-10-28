Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,940,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
