Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 302,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 64.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $166.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -346.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

